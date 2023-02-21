HBK Investments L P Takes $363,000 Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

NXDT traded down 0.28 on Tuesday, hitting 12.66. 15,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is 13.39. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.79 and a one year high of 17.93.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 118,673 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.83 per share, with a total value of 1,641,247.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,825,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately 25,246,374.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

