HBK Investments L P Takes $564,000 Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,085 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.13% of Farmers National Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy Carney purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,460.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,601 shares of company stock worth $142,514. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 23,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

