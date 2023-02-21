HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

NVIDIA stock opened at $213.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $532.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

