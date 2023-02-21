HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

