HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 3,962 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 160.5% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Carter’s by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $100.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

