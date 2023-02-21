HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Valneva Price Performance

NASDAQ:VALN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 7,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. Valneva has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Valneva alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.