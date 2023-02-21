Head-To-Head Comparison: Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) versus NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and NanoVibronix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A NanoVibronix $1.70 million 3.51 -$14.28 million N/A N/A

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoVibronix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -45.21% -43.25% NanoVibronix -359.91% -124.33% -83.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bone Biologics and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00 NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bone Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 542.86%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats NanoVibronix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc. engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm’s products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, Europe, India, and Other. The company was founded by Harold Jacob and Jona Zumeris in September 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, NY.

