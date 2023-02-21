Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.18 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $56.37 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00085617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00056596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001139 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,830,605 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,830,605.204735 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08541166 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $54,937,036.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

