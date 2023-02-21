Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0823 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $58.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00087491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00056716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00028068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001139 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,830,607 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,830,605.204735 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08541166 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $54,937,036.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

