Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,911,955 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,911,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,536,000. Medical Properties Trust comprises about 1.9% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. 3,861,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,302,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

