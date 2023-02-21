Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Raises Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,469,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after acquiring an additional 773,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after buying an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 112,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. 586,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,116. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

