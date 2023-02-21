Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 14,430 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 1.3 %
SHO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 337,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $12.72.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.
