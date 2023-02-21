Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 444,353 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444,353 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $147,000.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 701,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

