Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 596 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after acquiring an additional 96,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.80.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $232.35. 67,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,221. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 140.13%.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

