Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Takes $53.86 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,127,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,855,000. Kite Realty Group Trust comprises about 2.9% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 1.43% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 4.1 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

KRG traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 434,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,375. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -320.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -1,371.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.