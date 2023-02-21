Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
LON HDIV traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 71.80 ($0.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,782. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.74. The stock has a market cap of £130.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,196.67 and a beta of 0.66. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 56.26 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.59 ($0.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About Henderson Diversified Income Trust
Further Reading
