Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

LON HDIV traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 71.80 ($0.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,782. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.74. The stock has a market cap of £130.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,196.67 and a beta of 0.66. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 56.26 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.59 ($0.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

