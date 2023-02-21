HEX Price Hits $0.0632 on Top Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 25% against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion and approximately $15.57 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001971 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00418224 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.90 or 0.27703917 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.