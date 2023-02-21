Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $84.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.08.
Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.
