Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $84.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $175,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hologic by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

