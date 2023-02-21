Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Gap Down to $317.95

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $317.95, but opened at $305.55. Home Depot shares last traded at $301.36, with a volume of 2,108,370 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

