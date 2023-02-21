Hop Protocol Trading Up 11.3% This Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $260,119.20 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

