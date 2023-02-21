HSBC Trims Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Target Price to $81.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HSBC from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.78.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $1,647,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

