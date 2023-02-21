Ibstock (LON:IBST) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Ibstock Price Performance
Shares of LON:IBST traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 164.20 ($1.98). The company had a trading volume of 2,174,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,378. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 144.97 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.80 ($2.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £645.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,094.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.26.
Ibstock Company Profile
