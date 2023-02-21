Ibstock (LON:IBST) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Ibstock Price Performance

Shares of LON:IBST traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 164.20 ($1.98). The company had a trading volume of 2,174,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,378. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 144.97 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.80 ($2.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £645.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,094.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.26.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.