IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDBA opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $88.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.90.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

