Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.37.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,208,000 after buying an additional 688,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,144,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 455,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 269,873 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,398,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

