Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

