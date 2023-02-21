Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.33 billion-$6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48 to $2.58 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,334. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

