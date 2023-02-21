Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TSE INE opened at C$15.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.98. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -757.89%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
