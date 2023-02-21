Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$15.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.98. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CSFB increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

