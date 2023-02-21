Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ INZY opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inozyme Pharma

In other Inozyme Pharma news, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,562.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

About Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.