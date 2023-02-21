Insider Selling: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AON Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AON traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.68. 846,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,065.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 16.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 11.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in AON by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Stories

