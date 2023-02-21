Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.54. The company had a trading volume of 218,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,975. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 55.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

