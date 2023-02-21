Insider Selling: Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Sells 596 Shares of Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) Director Earl E. Fry sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $13,821.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,476.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,327. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $632.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Read More

