Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 487,146 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comcast alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28.

On Monday, February 6th, Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of Comcast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47.

On Friday, February 3rd, Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of Comcast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48.

On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79.

Comcast Stock Down 3.3 %

Comcast stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. 18,754,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,989,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.