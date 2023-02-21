Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) CEO Sells 16,714 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,097,580.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HRI traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.35. 332,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.48 and a 200 day moving average of $127.35. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $171.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 21.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Herc by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 601,625 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Herc by 723.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,105,000 after purchasing an additional 454,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herc by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $31,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

