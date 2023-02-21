Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Sells 5,898 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Momentive Global Trading Down 0.6 %

MNTV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 1,654,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Momentive Global Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Momentive Global in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.