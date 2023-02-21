Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Sells 5,898 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Momentive Global Trading Down 0.6 %
MNTV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 1,654,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Momentive Global Company Profile
Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.