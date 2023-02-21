Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells 4,856 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total value of $736,460.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,442. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $157.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
