Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.33. 195,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.52. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.