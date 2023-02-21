Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.64. 13,910,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,873,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

