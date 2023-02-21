Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 12,026,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,873,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.