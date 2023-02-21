Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $71.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.38.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ITCI stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
