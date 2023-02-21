Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $490.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $404.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.20 and a 200-day moving average of $411.40. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

