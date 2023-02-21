Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV Has $18.07 Million Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the quarter. Algoma Steel Group comprises about 21.5% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.91% of Algoma Steel Group worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.39%.

ASTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

