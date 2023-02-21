Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Increased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.84. The company had a trading volume of 632,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

