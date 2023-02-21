Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

