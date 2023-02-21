IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) CEO Sells $608,243.30 in Stock

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IQ Real Return ETF Price Performance

IQ Real Return ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930. IQ Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Get IQ Real Return ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of IQ Real Return ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

About IQ Real Return ETF

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.