iQIYI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 41,487 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,421 call options.

iQIYI Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of iQIYI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 18,407,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,733,201. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $335,032,950,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

See Also

