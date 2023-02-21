iQIYI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 41,487 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,421 call options.
iQIYI Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of iQIYI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 18,407,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,733,201. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
