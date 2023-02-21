IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Up 0.9 %

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.31. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.