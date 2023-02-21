iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (CVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE CVD traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.67. 9,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.85. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$16.01 and a 12 month high of C$18.14.

