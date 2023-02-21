iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $21,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 253,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,379. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.