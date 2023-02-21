iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Trading Down 1.1%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.92 and last traded at $38.95. 155,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 300,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 44.1% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.