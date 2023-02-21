iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,406,361. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30.

